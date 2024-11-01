Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Wythe County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Wythe County here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, as well as the Member Town Council races for Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

Wythe County

U.S. President - Wythe County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 11,733 votes in Wythe County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,143 votes. This equates to 77.8% of the vote for Trump and 20.9% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. Senate - Wythe County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,879 votes in Wythe County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,669 votes. This equates to 26.9% of the vote for Kaine and 71.6% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. House - District 9 - Wythe County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,645 votes in Wythe County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,824 votes. This equates to 80.5% of the vote for Griffith and 19.2% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Rural Retreat Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

James Patrick "Sean" Viars *(I)
00%
Michael Konrad Duncan *(I)
00%
Alma Dunford (I)
00%
R.E. "Bob" Lewis (I)
00%
S.C. "Steve" Bralley (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Wytheville Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Holly Atkins *(I)
00%
Jim Cohen (I)
00%
Joseph Hand Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

