Virginia general election results for Wythe County on Nov. 5, 2024
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Wythe County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, as well as the Member Town Council races for Rural Retreat and Wytheville.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 11,733 votes in Wythe County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,143 votes. This equates to 77.8% of the vote for Trump and 20.9% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 11)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,879 votes in Wythe County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,669 votes. This equates to 26.9% of the vote for Kaine and 71.6% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 11)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,645 votes in Wythe County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,824 votes. This equates to 80.5% of the vote for Griffith and 19.2% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 11)
James Patrick "Sean" Viars *(I)
00%
Michael Konrad Duncan *(I)
00%
S.C. "Steve" Bralley (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.