Decision 2024

Ben Cline projected to win the U.S. House 6th district seat, defeating Ken Mitchell

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Incumbent Ben Cline (R), Ken Mitchell (D) and Robby Wells, Jr. (I) are vying for Virginia’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. (WSLS 10)

Republican incumbent Ben Cline is projected to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the 6th district, defeating both Democratic candidate Ken Mitchell and independent candidate Robby Wells Jr.

The district covers Alleghany County, Bath County, Botetourt County, Buena Vista, Covington, Highland County, Lexington, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Rockbridge County, Salem, as well as other localities throughout western Virginia.

Member House of Rep - District 6

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 173,352 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 95,410 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Cline and 35.4% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline

Ben Cline*(R)

225,26064%
Ken Mitchell

Ken Mitchell(D)

120,65434%
Robby Wells Jr.

Robby Wells Jr.(I)

6,9902%
*Incumbent
98% of Precincts Reporting

(249 / 254)

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

District 6 by locality

U.S. House - District 6 - Alleghany County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 4,057 votes in Alleghany County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,347 votes. This equates to 75% of the vote for Cline and 24.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
5,87174%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
1,86124%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
1812%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(12 / 12)

U.S. House - District 6 - Bath County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,330 votes in Bath County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 358 votes. This equates to 78.7% of the vote for Cline and 21.2% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
1,91977%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
53221%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
402%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(7 / 7)

U.S. House - District 6 - Botetourt County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 11,118 votes in Botetourt County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,568 votes. This equates to 75.6% of the vote for Cline and 24.3% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
15,81774%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
5,07124%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
3462%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(10 / 10)

U.S. House - District 6 - Buena Vista

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,153 votes in Buena Vista while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 466 votes. This equates to 71% of the vote for Cline and 28.7% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
1,96873%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
66425%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
582%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

U.S. House - District 6 - Covington

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,011 votes in Covington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 474 votes. This equates to 68% of the vote for Cline and 31.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
1,20871%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
44326%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
473%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

U.S. House - District 6 - Highland County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 891 votes in Highland County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 297 votes. This equates to 74.8% of the vote for Cline and 24.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
1,09573%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
39026%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
201%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

U.S. House - District 6 - Lexington

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 700 votes in Lexington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,312 votes. This equates to 34.6% of the vote for Cline and 64.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
95737%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
1,55461%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
422%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 1)

U.S. House - District 6 - Roanoke City

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 10,780 votes in Roanoke City while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 15,482 votes. This equates to 41% of the vote for Cline and 58.8% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
15,03239%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
22,16658%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
8712%
*Incumbent
90% of Precincts Reporting

(18 / 20)

U.S. House - District 6 - Roanoke County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 14,463 votes in Roanoke County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 6,796 votes. This equates to 67.9% of the vote for Cline and 31.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
20,95466%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
10,07832%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
5122%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(18 / 18)

U.S. House - District 6 - Rockbridge County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 6,037 votes in Rockbridge County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 2,964 votes. This equates to 66.9% of the vote for Cline and 32.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
8,47468%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
3,86931%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
1611%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(17 / 17)

U.S. House - District 6 - Salem

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 5,283 votes in Salem while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,040 votes. This equates to 63.3% of the vote for Cline and 36.4% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
7,80662%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
4,51536%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
2922%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(10 / 10)

