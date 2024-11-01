U.S. House of Representatives District 6 general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

Incumbent Ben Cline (R), Ken Mitchell (D) and Robby Wells, Jr. (I) are vying for Virginia’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district covers Alleghany County, Bath County, Botetourt County, Buena Vista, Covington, Highland County, Lexington, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Rockbridge County, Salem, as well as other localities throughout western Virginia.

Member House of Rep - District 6 In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 173,352 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 95,410 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Cline and 35.4% of the vote for Lewis.

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

