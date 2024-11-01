U.S. House of Representatives District 6 general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

Incumbent Ben Cline (R), Ken Mitchell (D) and Robby Wells, Jr. (I) are vying for Virginia’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The district covers Alleghany County, Bath County, Botetourt County, Buena Vista, Covington, Highland County, Lexington, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Rockbridge County, Salem, as well as other localities throughout western Virginia.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 173,352 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 95,410 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Cline and 35.4% of the vote for Lewis.
You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 4,057 votes in Alleghany County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,347 votes. This equates to 75% of the vote for Cline and 24.9% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,330 votes in Bath County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 358 votes. This equates to 78.7% of the vote for Cline and 21.2% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 11,118 votes in Botetourt County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,568 votes. This equates to 75.6% of the vote for Cline and 24.3% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 891 votes in Highland County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 297 votes. This equates to 74.8% of the vote for Cline and 24.9% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 6,037 votes in Rockbridge County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 2,964
votes. This equates to 66.9% of the vote for Cline and 32.9% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 14,463 votes in Roanoke County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 6,796
votes. This equates to 67.9% of the vote for Cline and 31.9% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,153 votes in Buena Vista while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 466
votes. This equates to 71% of the vote for Cline and 28.7% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,011 votes in Covington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 474
votes. This equates to 68% of the vote for Cline and 31.9% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 700 votes in Lexington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,312
votes. This equates to 34.6% of the vote for Cline and 64.9% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 10,780 votes in Roanoke City while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 15,482
votes. This equates to 41% of the vote for Cline and 58.8% of the vote for Lewis.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 5,283 votes in Salem while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,040
votes. This equates to 63.3% of the vote for Cline and 36.4% of the vote for Lewis.
