Incumbent Tim Kaine projected to hold onto Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat, defeating Hung Cao

Incumbent Tim Kaine (D) is projected to hold onto the U.S. Senate seat for Virginia for a third team, defeating Republican opponent Hung Cao.
Kaine has held the seat since 2013 and won reelection in 2018, defeating Corey Allen Stewart by 16 percentage points.
Here’s a look at how people voted across the Commonwealth.
United States Senate Member
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,910,370 votes in Virginia while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,374,313 votes. This equates to 57% of the vote for Kaine and 41% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(2,485 / 2,536)
Below you will find a breakdown of how Virginians voted by locality:
U.S. Senate Results by Locality
U.S. Senate - Alleghany County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,952 votes in Alleghany County while Corey Stewart (R) received 3,433 votes. This equates to 35.8% of the vote for Kaine and 63% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(12 / 12)
U.S. Senate - Amherst County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,541 votes in Amherst County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,779 votes. This equates to 36.2% of the vote for Kaine and 62% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(11 / 11)
U.S. Senate - Appomattox County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,828 votes in Appomattox County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,751 votes. This equates to 27.4% of the vote for Kaine and 71.1% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(9 / 9)
U.S. Senate - Bedford County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 9,632 votes in Bedford County while Corey Stewart (R) received 25,301 votes. This equates to 27.1% of the vote for Kaine and 71.2% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(32 / 32)
U.S. Senate - Bath County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 576 votes in Bath County while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,142 votes. This equates to 33% of the vote for Kaine and 65.3% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(7 / 7)
U.S. Senate - Bland County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 504 votes in Bland County while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,916 votes. This equates to 20.5% of the vote for Kaine and 78.1% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(7 / 7)
U.S. Senate - Botetourt County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,543 votes in Botetourt County while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,720 votes. This equates to 29.3% of the vote for Kaine and 69.1% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(10 / 10)
U.S. Senate - Buena Vista
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 666 votes in Buena Vista while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,047 votes. This equates to 38% of the vote for Kaine and 59.7% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(2 / 2)
U.S. Senate - Campbell County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 6,305 votes in Campbell County while Corey Stewart (R) received 15,239 votes. This equates to 28.7% of the vote for Kaine and 69.3% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(16 / 16)
U.S. Senate - Carroll County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,459 votes in Carroll County while Corey Stewart (R) received 8,042 votes. This equates to 23.2% of the vote for Kaine and 75.7% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(16 / 16)
U.S. Senate - Covington
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 785 votes in Covington while Corey Stewart (R) received 957 votes. This equates to 44.2% of the vote for Kaine and 53.9% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(5 / 5)
U.S. Senate - Charlotte County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,871 votes in Charlotte County while Corey Stewart (R) received 2,792 votes. This equates to 39.6% of the vote for Kaine and 59.2% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(7 / 7)
U.S. Senate - Craig County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 544 votes in Craig County while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,615 votes. This equates to 24.8% of the vote for Kaine and 73.6% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(8 / 8)
U.S. Senate - Danville
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 9,418 votes in Danville while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,518 votes. This equates to 62.3% of the vote for Kaine and 36.5% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(16 / 16)
U.S. Senate - Floyd County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,480 votes in Floyd County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,180 votes. This equates to 36.8% of the vote for Kaine and 62% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(5 / 5)
U.S. Senate - Franklin County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 6,995 votes in Franklin County while Corey Stewart (R) received 14,849 votes. This equates to 31.5% of the vote for Kaine and 66.9% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(23 / 23)
U.S. Senate - Galax
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 620 votes in Galax while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,198 votes. This equates to 33.9% of the vote for Kaine and 65.5% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(2 / 2)
U.S. Senate - Giles County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,036 votes in Giles County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,500 votes. This equates to 30.7% of the vote for Kaine and 67.8% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(9 / 9)
U.S. Senate - Grayson County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,412 votes in Grayson County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,249 votes. This equates to 24.6% of the vote for Kaine and 74.1% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(15 / 15)
U.S. Senate - Halifax County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 5,869 votes in Halifax County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,691 votes. This equates to 42.9% of the vote for Kaine and 56.2% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(20 / 20)
U.S. Senate - Henry County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 7,061 votes in Henry County while Corey Stewart (R) received 11,471 votes. This equates to 37.7% of the vote for Kaine and 61.3% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(24 / 24)
U.S. Senate - Highland County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 400 votes in Highland County while Corey Stewart (R) received 772 votes. This equates to 33.8% of the vote for Kaine and 65.2% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(5 / 5)
U.S. Senate - Lexington
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,511 votes in Lexington while Corey Stewart (R) received 569 votes. This equates to 71.3% of the vote for Kaine and 26.8% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(1 / 1)
U.S. Senate - Lynchburg
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 13,582 votes in Lynchburg while Corey Stewart (R) received 12,238 votes. This equates to 50.6% of the vote for Kaine and 45.6% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(18 / 18)
U.S. Senate - Martinsville
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,889 votes in Martinsville while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,566 votes. This equates to 63.6% of the vote for Kaine and 34.5% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(6 / 6)
U.S. Senate - Montgomery County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 20,109 votes in Montgomery County while Corey Stewart (R) received 14,382 votes. This equates to 56.6% of the vote for Kaine and 40.5% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(29 / 29)
U.S. Senate - Nelson County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 3,808 votes in Nelson County while Corey Stewart (R) received 3,417 votes. This equates to 51.6% of the vote for Kaine and 46.3% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(9 / 9)
U.S. Senate - Patrick County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,633 votes in Patrick County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,999 votes. This equates to 24.4% of the vote for Kaine and 74.7% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(13 / 13)
U.S. Senate - Pittsylvania County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 8,105 votes in Pittsylvania County while Corey Stewart (R) received 16,923 votes. This equates to 32% of the vote for Kaine and 66.9% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(29 / 29)
U.S. Senate - Pulaski County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,063 votes in Pulaski County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,835 votes. This equates to 33.6% of the vote for Kaine and 64.9% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(13 / 13)
U.S. Senate - Radford
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,979 votes in Radford while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,958 votes. This equates to 58.7% of the vote for Kaine and 38.6% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(4 / 4)
U.S. Senate - Roanoke City
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 20,149 votes in Roanoke City while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,509 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Kaine and 33.6% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(20 / 20)
U.S. Senate - Roanoke County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 17,012 votes in Roanoke County while Corey Stewart (R) received 24,194 votes. This equates to 40.5% of the vote for Kaine and 57.6% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(33 / 33)
U.S. Senate - Rockbridge County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 3,584 votes in Rockbridge County while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,622 votes. This equates to 38.3% of the vote for Kaine and 60.1% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(17 / 17)
U.S. Senate - Salem
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,116 votes in Salem while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,571 votes. This equates to 41.6% of the vote for Kaine and 56.4% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(10 / 10)
U.S. Senate - Smyth County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,683 votes in Smyth County while Corey Stewart (R) received 6,864 votes. This equates to 27.8% of the vote for Kaine and 71% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(12 / 12)
U.S. Senate - Wise County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,860 votes in Wise County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,991 votes. This equates to 26.1% of the vote for Kaine and 72.9% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(12 / 12)
U.S. Senate - Wythe County
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,879 votes in Wythe County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,669 votes. This equates to 26.9% of the vote for Kaine and 71.6% of the vote for Stewart.
Votes
%
Tim Kaine*(D)
Hung Cao(R)
(11 / 11)
