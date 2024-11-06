Incumbent Tim Kaine projected to hold onto Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat, defeating Hung Cao

Incumbent Tim Kaine is projected to hold onto the U.S. Senate seat for Virginia, defeating Republican opponent Hung Cao.

Kaine has held the seat since 2013 and won reelection in 2018, defeating Corey Allen Stewart by 16 percentage points.

United States Senate Member In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,910,370 votes in Virginia while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,374,313 votes. This equates to 57% of the vote for Kaine and 41% of the vote for Stewart.

