Virginia general election results for U.S. Senate race

The general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024. You can find results for the U.S. Senate race here.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024. You can find results for the U.S. Senate race here.

Republican candidate Hung Cao is looking to unseat Incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D).

Recommended Videos

Here’s a look at how people voted across the Commonwealth.

United States Senate Member In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,910,370 votes in Virginia while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,374,313 votes. This equates to 57% of the vote for Kaine and 41% of the vote for Stewart.

Below you will find a breakdown of how Virginians voted by locality:

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here