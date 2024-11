John McGuire III is projected to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the 5th district, defeating Gloria Witt.

The district covers Amherst County, Appomattox County, parts of Bedford County, Campbell County, Charlotte County, Danville, Halifax County, Lynchburg, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, parts of South Boston as well as other localities in central Virginia near Charlottesville.

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

