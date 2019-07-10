Roanoke City schools announce new principals for upcoming school year

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Schools announced it will have four new principals for the upcoming school year.

Anthony Frazier will be taking the helm at Patrick Henry High School. Frazier has nearly three decades of education experience, including four years as a high school principal. A meet and greet with Frazier is happening July 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Patrick Henry's atrium.

At Lucy Addison Middle School, Andy Wheeling is now the man in charge. He has 14 years of education experience and most recently was the principal at a Department of Defense school in German. Once Wheeling moves to Roanoke, a meet and greet will be scheduled.

Not all of the new principals are external hires, at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Bradley Jenkins is now the principal. He was previously an assistant principal at Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools.

Katherine Duncan is being promoted to principal of Round Hill Elementary. She has served as a special education teacher at William Fleming High School and most recently was the assistant principal at James Madison Middle School. A meet and greet with Duncan will take place July 30 at 5:30 p.m. in Round Hill's cafeteria.

