Robin Williams’ daughter made the internet sob with Instagram game results
There’s a new trend happening on Instagram, and Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Roberts, just made everyone on the internet emotional when she used the new feature.
You may have noticed some Instagram fans playing with a new filter recently that tells you which Disney character you are, or what Harry Potter character you are. It’s super fun, and a lot of people are posting the results on their Instagram story.
Williams used the Disney version and her result immediately made other people on the internet get super emotional. She got none other than Genie, the Disney character her father voiced in the iconic movie “Aladdin.”
Y’all... pic.twitter.com/Q2xAR17zV7— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) December 30, 2019
The tweet immediately went viral and thousands of people replied to Williams telling her how emotional this was making them. Anyone who has used the app knows that it’s super random, so it’s gotta be pure fate she would get the beloved Disney character voiced by her late father.
Read some of the tweets below. They are too relatable.
This makes my heart jump for joy 💕😭💕— ℜ𝔦𝔠 𝔓𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞𝔤𝔬𝔫 ❁ (@RicPendragon) December 31, 2019
The same smile of your father :)— 🔸️ Nick Marseil 🔸️ (@Nick_Marseil) December 31, 2019
Bruh pic.twitter.com/cnYPGK1wQx— Hart (@GarciaAundreya) January 1, 2020
Your not the first person whose parents give you signs that they are watching you my dad is a similar thing he lets my family know he is watching us by leaving white feathers behind and his favourite number seen randomly. #AutismAwareness #gaurdianangel— Justin (@Justin58170235) December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
