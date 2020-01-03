49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

49ºF

Entertainment

Robin Williams’ daughter made the internet sob with Instagram game results

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Entertainment
The late comedic actor Robin Williams once roomed with a future on-screen superhero in college. Do you know who his roommate was?
The late comedic actor Robin Williams once roomed with a future on-screen superhero in college. Do you know who his roommate was? (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There’s a new trend happening on Instagram, and Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Roberts, just made everyone on the internet emotional when she used the new feature.

You may have noticed some Instagram fans playing with a new filter recently that tells you which Disney character you are, or what Harry Potter character you are. It’s super fun, and a lot of people are posting the results on their Instagram story.

Williams used the Disney version and her result immediately made other people on the internet get super emotional. She got none other than Genie, the Disney character her father voiced in the iconic movie “Aladdin.”

The tweet immediately went viral and thousands of people replied to Williams telling her how emotional this was making them. Anyone who has used the app knows that it’s super random, so it’s gotta be pure fate she would get the beloved Disney character voiced by her late father.

Read some of the tweets below. They are too relatable.

Graham Media Group 2020

About the Author: