We can’t deny Baby Yoda’s popularity, but classic content remains supreme on Disney+

ROANOKE, Va. – Classic Disney movies like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Snow White have been a staple in family homes for decades; however, streaming classic princess movies isn’t the only plus to Disney+.

While highspeedinternet.com says that more than half of Disney+ subscribers prefer to stream classic Disney movies, content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic is also available.

The service has also been releasing its own original content to attract a whole new audience. The two most popular series are The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, according to the study by highspeedinternet.com

More than a third of all of The Mandalorian’s fans are diehards, with 38% of Disney+ subscribers having seen every episode of the show, according to the study.

It currently ranks as the most popular original series on the platform, with 50% of people stating they’ve streamed at least one episode. With Baby Yoda becoming an overnight sensation, Star Wars junkies aren’t the only ones binge watching the series. Taking place after the fall of the Empire viewers get to follow a bounty hunter on his journey throughout the galaxy far, far way.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes second on the most popular original shows, surprising absolutely no one. The High School Musical fandom has been strong since the first movie release on Disney Channel in 2006. This series takes a new twist on the now classic tale of star-crossed lovers, Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton. Starring Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, a whole new generation is being introduced to the magic that is East High.

Disney+ has been a roaring success since it’s launch back in November 2019. Whether it’s a classic princess movie, a space adventure with Baby Yoda, or a roaming the halls singing about your feelings, there is something for everyone.