Walmart transforming 160 parking lots into drive-in movie theaters

ROANOKE, Va. – Imaging enjoying your popcorn while watching a movie on the big screen... in a Walmart parking lot.

Yes, that’s the plan from the company beginning this August.

Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters where people can safely gather to watch movies.

Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Drive-in to make this happen.

There’s no word yet on which parking lots will be transformed, but the company said this event will be taking place, “in towns across the country.”

“This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles,” according to a news release from Walmart.

Starting in August, the drive-in tour will run through October.

The company plans to make more information available at https://walmartdrive-in.com/ as the date approaches.