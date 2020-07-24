These 15 hit music videos from 2000 will bring on the nostalgia

If all the events of 2020 have you counting down the days until the year is over, why not take a trip down memory lane instead, to get your brain in a better place?
There’s no better way than music, right?
In no particular order, here are 15 hit music videos from the year 2000 that might have you cringing, laughing or just happily reminiscing.
1. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
2. “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks
3. “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child
4. “With Arms Wide Open” by Creed
5. “Music”' by Madonna
6. “Oops!...I Did it Again” by Britney Spears
7. “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden
8. “Be With You” by Enrique Iglesias
9. “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel
10. “Amazed” by Lonestar
11. “Stellar” by Incubus
12. “Everything You Want” by Vertical Horizon
13. “Stan” by Eminem
14. “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring The Product G&B
15. “What a Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera
There was no way we could even come close to listing all the hits from 2000. Which one did we miss that you loved in particular?