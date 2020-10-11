‘Looking real good, Mike!’: SNL addresses Pence’s famous debate fly

Who would have thought that a fly would go viral? I guess anything is possible in 2020.

“Saturday Night Live” opened this week’s episode with their take on the recent vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence, portrayed by Beck Bennett, and Sen. Kamala Harris, played by guest star and former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph.

The most important special guest though? You guessed it — the fly that landed on Pence’s head for over 2 minutes during Wednesday’s debate.

Jim Carrey returned to the show to play Joe Biden who ends up turning into the famous fly through teleportation.

Writers drew inspiration from Jeff Goldblum’s role in the 1986 film “The Fly." The show gave their theory on why the fly appearance happened, and Carrey’s fly is joined by Kenan Thompson as Herman Caine.