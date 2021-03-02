Dolly Parton remixes ‘Joline’ to encourage others to get the COVID vaccine

Dolly Parton received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021. Parton tweeted out the photo to her more than 5 million followers.

Count Dolly Parton among the millions of Americans who have now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Country music legend tweeted out a video of her getting a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Before getting the shot, she encouraged others to also be vaccinated and even remixed her 1974 hit song “Joline” with some vaccination encouragement lyrics.

‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate. Cause once you’re dead, that’s a bit too late,” sang Parton.

In fact, the 75-year-old helped fund the research that led to the Moderna vaccine with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University back in April 2020.

For those not familiar with the song “Joline,” you can listen to Classic Country hit below: