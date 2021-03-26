Bindi Irwin welcomes 1st child, pays tribute to her dad with baby’s name

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s little “graceful warrior” has arrived.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, born on Thursday, weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

Bindi announced in a Twitter post that Grace was named after her great-grandmother and relatives from her husband’s family dating back to the 1700s.

Grace’s middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to her dad and the legacy he left behind as the “most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” Bindi said.