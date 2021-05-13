‘This Is Us’ to ends its run on NBC with season 6

Susan Kelechi Watson, back row from left, Ron Cephas Jones, creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman, executive producers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and Chris Sullivan, and front row from left, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley participates in the "This Is Us" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Soon, television will have to say goodbye to the Pearson family.

NBC’s award-winning show, “This Is Us,” is ending its run after its sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The family drama is currently in its fifth season.

Though the network or showrunners haven’t commented on the end of the tear-jerking series, THR and Variety confirmed the news with their sources.

Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator, has previously said on multiple occasions that the show will end on its sixth season. He has alluded to the series end by saying the end of season three was the show’s “midpoint.”

This comes just days prior to NBC’s announcement of its 2021 fall series schedule, which will be released on Friday.

Ad

Prior to this, NBC has made a number of series pickups for the upcoming television season, including a new “Law & Order” series, comedies like “American Auto” and “Grand Crew,” and dramas like “Ordinary Joe” and “La Brea.”