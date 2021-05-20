Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’

Director Zack Snyder poses for a portrait on a virtual production stage featuring an apocalyptic Las Vegas background to promote his new film "Army of the Dead," Friday, May 7, 2021, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more than a Las Vegas zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues.

Building a wall to contain people, detainment camps, quarantining those suspected of carrying the zombie virus, and political debate are just a few references that play a role in the story.

“I felt like to really do the genre correctly, social commentary is at its heart and at its roots,” said Snyder, who directed, co-wrote the screenplay and shot the film.

Known for his strong visual style in blockbusters like “300,” and “Justice League,” it was a zombie flick that Snyder cut his teeth on as a director with the 2004 remake of “Dawn of the Dead.”

He credits the film’s original director, George A. Romero with using the undead to tell more than just a scary story. “Romero really took the zombie genre and made great social commentary,” Snyder said.

Romero’s 1968 cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” — and subsequent films in the series — tackled a barrage of issues including, racism, nuclear war and consumerism.

In “Army of the Dead,” a wall built around Las Vegas to contain the zombie outbreak keeps that tradition alive, mirroring the debate over building a wall at the U.S. southern border.

“We were building a wall. We were creating these refugee camps,” Snyder said. “We needed to kind of use those things to hold up a mirror to ourselves.”

