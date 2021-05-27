Concerts return to Virginia: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Concerts are back!

It seems like so long ago that concerts were a thing, but that feeling of seeing one of your favorite artists live will never go away. Now that we’re in the point of the pandemic that live music can finally return, that fun feeling will soon return.

While not every artist is hitting the road just yet, this coming summer and 2022 will have some absolutely great concerts happening, and we’ve got a list of acts that will be making a stop in and around Virginia.

This old-school legendary band is a hit with the Boomers, so if your parent is one or you are yourself, this is a great group that will bring loads of memories back.

The king of country music Luke Bryan knows how to throw a fun party at his shows. You’ll be shaking it just like his hit song says to.

