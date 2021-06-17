What to watch to celebrate Juneteenth

Washington: Professor Anita Hill is sworn-in before testifying at the Senate Judiciary hearing on the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination. Miss Hill testified on her charges of alleged sexual harassment by Judge Thomas in 1991.

While many Americans have a vast array of knowledge about Juneteenth, others don’t know as much about the holiday and the history behind it.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of African-Americans who were enslaved in the United States. On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, but 2 1/2 years later, slavery in Texas was virtually unchanged. It finally meant that the day slaves in Texas became free, all slaves in America were free.

Perhaps it was some of the Black Lives Matter protests that happened last summer, but it seems a new spotlight has been cast on Juneteenth. More and more Americans are learning about this important holiday, which is great.

Just like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth can be a day in which you reflect, give back and educate yourself about the Black experience. Watching a film, documentary or series might be one way to do that.

You may be searching or wondering what you can watch all about Juneteenth: Are there any movies or shows?

TV programs like “Black-ish” and “Atlanta” have dedicated episodes to not only celebrating the holiday, but educating viewers on its importance. A lot of the films below don’t outright mention Juneteenth, but they are Black films made by Black creators.

Some of these picks have won Oscars, Emmys and are critically acclaimed. Browse through our suggestions and see if anything piques your interest.

