Clear icon
77º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

‘Tis the season: Krispy Kreme announces new fall doughnut flavors

Three fall flavors, one week each

Kamryn Buza, Intern

Tags: Consumer, Entertainment, Seasonal
Krispy Kreme announces three new doughnut flavors
Krispy Kreme announces three new doughnut flavors (Krispy Kreme)

Fall is just around the corner at Krispy Kreme as they announce three new doughnut flavors arriving for one week each throughout the month of September. Mark your calendars, because these doughnuts are only available for a limited time. The new flavors include:

  • Pumpkin spice (Sept. 6 - Sept. 12)
  • Apple cider (Sept. 13 – Sept. 19)
  • Maple (Sept. 20 – Sept. 26)

All doughnut flavors come in three different varieties including glazed, original glazed with fillings and cake.

Krispy Kreme is also releasing fall classic drinks that will be available in shops from Sept. 6 – Nov. 25. The drinks include the all-time favorite pumpkin spice latte, a caramel latte, and a cinnamon bun latte.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kamryn Buza joined 10 News as an intern in September 2021.

email