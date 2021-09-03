‘Tis the season: Krispy Kreme announces new fall doughnut flavors

Fall is just around the corner at Krispy Kreme as they announce three new doughnut flavors arriving for one week each throughout the month of September. Mark your calendars, because these doughnuts are only available for a limited time. The new flavors include:

Pumpkin spice (Sept. 6 - Sept. 12)

Apple cider (Sept. 13 – Sept. 19)

Maple (Sept. 20 – Sept. 26)

All doughnut flavors come in three different varieties including glazed, original glazed with fillings and cake.

Krispy Kreme is also releasing fall classic drinks that will be available in shops from Sept. 6 – Nov. 25. The drinks include the all-time favorite pumpkin spice latte, a caramel latte, and a cinnamon bun latte.