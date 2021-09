DEL MAR, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Norm McDonald performs during KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 16, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Norm MacDonald, a longtime comedian perhaps best known for his role on “Saturday Night Live” has died.

The memorable Weekend Update anchor was 61.

Deadline Hollywood reports that MacDonald died “after a long and private battle with cancer.”

He was an “SNL” cast member from 1993-98.

