Who will replace Kanye West at Coachella?

Kanye West has removed himself from the 2022 Coachella lineup, according to Billboard.

While the reason for his cancelation as a headliner is unclear, sources told Variety that West “had not rehearsed or prepared for the appearance.”

This move comes after the rapper threatened to pull out of his headlining set due to an alleged spat between Billie Eilish, who is one of Coachella’s headliners, and Travis Scott, who West was planning to bring as part of his performance.

The “Donda” rapper alleged that Eilish “dissed” Scott in a Feb. 10 Instagram post that has since been deleted.

His accusations come after concert footage from Eilish showed her helping out a fan who was in need of an inhaler. In the video, she says “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going.”

West viewed that video as a diss to his fellow rapper and friend after 10 people tragically died at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Texas.

In Kanye fashion, he wrote in all caps: “Come on Billie we love you... Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish responded to West in the comments of the deleted Instagram post, saying “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Now, people on social media are speculating about who will be Ye’s replacement at the music festival.

Sources have told Billboard about a few high-profile names that could act as West’s replacement:

The Weeknd

Silk Sonic

Doja Cat

While Doja Cat is already on the list of Coachella acts, The Weeknd and Silk Sonic are not.

Coachella is set to take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24.