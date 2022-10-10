Dollywood Harvest Festival underway as thousands of pumpkins adorn the park

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn – A beloved fall tradition among Dollywood fans is underway.

Park guests are sure to have a “hoot” during this year’s Harvest Festival thanks to a brand-new area created within the family-favorite Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Dollywood Spokesperson Ellen Liston explained the new area is appropriately named Hoot Owl Hollow. It features hundreds of pumpkins in Dollywood’s Craftsman’s Valley that celebrate the nocturnal creature, including a massive 14′ tall version created with more than 150 carved white pumpkins.

The Hoot Owl Hollow is just one of the latest additions to the event.

As a longstanding tradition for so many, the Harvest Festival greets guests with the surrounding mountainsides draped in vibrant colors.

Dollywood’s landscaping and fresh décor accent the autumn atmosphere and bring the beauty right into the park, making it ripe for families to create their picture-perfect pumpkin photo ops to share with friends.

At night, Great Pumpkin LumiNights, features thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout Dollywood. Liston said this is perfect for those with small children — or anyone looking for a fun, less scary experience.

The park’s namesake and queen of country herself, Dolly Parton said she is excited about the new additions.

“I think everybody knows I believe every day in the Smoky Mountains is beautiful and truly a gift from God, but I do feel like fall is when He really puts on a show for all of us to admire and enjoy. As the leaves change, the mountains transform into a patchwork of bright, vibrant colors that make them look as if they’ve come alive. The hot summer days start to fade and crisp, cool winds bring that fresh mountain air down into the valleys and right into my Dollywood. To me, this has to be the most beautiful theme park in the whole world, because no park in the world is built right in the middle of the Smokies! I just know folks are going to get a kick out of the new Hoot Owl Hollow. And in ‘owl’ seriousness, I hope our guests make their own precious Smoky Mountain memories while they are here. As I look back on my favorite family memories, so many of them took place during this time of year, and I hope our guests leave with the those special moments they’ll share forever.” Dolly Parton

No festival at Dollywood is complete without tasty treats and award-winning entertainment, and the Harvest Festival certainly delivers.

Several genres are well-represented with a wide range of Southern gospel and bluegrass artists, as well as Americana acts and classic country performers scheduled to appear. In all, more than 1900 performances take place during the Harvest Festival.

Performances take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the park, allowing the beautiful sounds to echo through the surrounding hillsides and create a highly-engaging entertainment offering.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day of operation, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29, during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival.

To learn more about hours of operation and the Harvest Festival schedule, go to Dollywood’s website.