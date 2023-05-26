21 new movies we can’t wait to see this summer

Finally, after three years of waiting, this summer finally feels like there are fantastic movies coming out.

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly threw a wrench in Hollywood’s plans, but it now seems like we are back on track with movies that will actually get buts in seats at the theaters.

We’ve got blockbusters that will make millions (I’m looking at you, “The Little Mermaid), to some laugh-out-loud comedies and everything in between. This list doesn’t even tip the top of the iceberg when it comes to movies coming out, but these are just the ones that I am most excited about.

So grab a bucket of popcorn and a large soda, because we’ve got some movies to watch!

Late May

‘Fast X’

I cannot even wrap my head around the fact that there are 10 “Fast and Furious” in the franchise, yet here we are. Vin Diesel is back for another go, and this time he’s joined by A-listers Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. I don’t know much about the plot of this movie (or any of the “Fast and Furious movies, honestly), but I’m sure it will involve cars! (In theaters May 19.)

‘The Little Mermaid’

If there is one classic Disney movie that I want a live action remake of, it’s “The Little Mermaid.” It was my favorite Disney movie growing up, and there is so much potential. Now, Disney hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to their live action remakes. “The Lion King,” for example, had a stellar cast, but watching CGI lions instead of bright and colorful animated lions just hits different. The CGI versions of Flounder, Sebastian and Skuttle are...interesting, to say the least, so we’ll see what Disney does with this remake. Regardless, I will be seeing it in theaters. (In theaters May 26.)

‘You Hurt My Feelings’

The second I found out Julia Louis-Dreyfus was going to be in this movie I was ready to watch. Anything she touches is comedy gold, so you know this is going to be great. Louis-Dreyfus plays a writer who finds out that her husband didn’t really care for her first book. She reunited with Director Nicole Holofcener, who directed “Enough Said,” another great rom com that Louis-Dreyfus starred in. I’m really excited about this one. (In theaters May 26.)

June

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

I cannot keep up with all the different Spider-Man movies, but from what my friends tell me, this Spider-Man movie should be amazing. This is a sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was lauded as being not only an amazing animated film, but a fun and refreshing adaptation on the iconic superhero character. (In theaters June 2.)

‘Past Lives’

A few weeks ago, a few people I follow on Twitter saw “Past Lives,” starring the always fantastic Greta Lee, and said it was one of the best films they’ve seen in years. The movie debuted at Sundance, and it got rave reviews, so you can imagine my excitement for this to come out. Lee plays a woman who is caught in a love triangle of sorts. She’s married to the love of her life, but when a childhood love reenters her life, she begins to question certain decisions she’s made. It seems like one of those movies that will make you laugh and cry all at the same time. (In theaters June 2.)

‘Flamin’ Hot’

Did we need a movie about the creating of Flaming Hot Cheetos? I’m not sure we did, but I’m kind of happy there is one. Allegedly, a janitor pitched the idea of Flaming Hot Cheetos to the Frito-Lay people, and the rest is history. As someone who only ate Flaming Hot Cheetos in high school, I’m thrilled to learn how the iconic snack came to be. Also, Eva Longoria directed it! How fun is that?! (In theaters June 9)

‘Elemental’

Pixar has a way of pulling at our heartstrings at ways we didn’t even know was possible, so I’m sure the same will happen with this summer release, called “Elemental.” Even the name alone makes me thing I’m going to need a box of tissues. The movie is about a city where the elements - air, water, fire and earth - live together, but never mix. Of course, that will change during the movie, and Pixar will teach us a valuable lesson about accepting others who may be different from us. Let the tears begin! (In theaters June 16.)

‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson is back! The famed director and writer is back with another stylistic film that will surely please fans of his. Anderson’s usual collaborators will be an attendance, including Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. The film also stars Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Hong Chau, who are new to the Wes Anderson cinematic universe. (In theaters June 16.)

‘No Hard Feelings’

Finally, Jennifer Lawrence is starring in a movie she was meant to her entire career: a raunchy R-rated comedy. We’re so used to seeing her in in Blockbuster franchises (”Hunger Games”) or Oscar-worthy indie films (”Silver Linings Playbook), but now she is finally doing a movie that looks really funny from the trailer. It’s about a woman who is hired by the parent’s of an awkward nerdy teen to “show him the ropes,” so to speak, before he heads off to college. The best part is that the movie is allegedly inspired by a real life Craigslist ad. (In theaters June 23.)

‘Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

I’m not too much of an Indiana Jones fan, but the fact that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in it is reason enough to go! It’s been well over 10 years since we had an Indiana Jones movie, so it will be interesting to see how Harrison Ford fairs in reviving the franchise. (In theaters June 30.)

July

‘Joy Ride’

This movie looks so good! It stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four friends who embark on a trip of a lifetime. They are trying to find the birth parents of Park’s character in China, and of course, wild and crazy things happen to them. It feels like we never get laugh-out-loud comedies in theaters anymore, so it’s exciting to finally get one this summer. Plus, Stephanie Hsu! She’s hot off an Oscar nomination for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and she deserves it all! (In theaters July 7.)

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’

Tom Cruise is fully back in his action movie star era. Did we need another “Mission: Impossible” movie? Just like “Indiana Jones,” the answer is probably no. However, given the success of the ‘Top Gun” sequel, this could be another blockbuster for Cruise. (In theaters: July 4.)

‘Theater Camp’

I feel like I’ve been waiting for a movie like this my entire life, and it is finally here in all its glory. Admittedly, I never got to go to theater camp (I went to regular summer camp growing up that was very similar to the movie “Wet Hot American Summer”), but if I had, this is what I would have imagined it as. If you love musicals, or ever identified as a theater kid while growing up, this movie will be for you. I’m so excited to see this one. (In theaters July 19.)

‘Barbie’

Do I even have to write a blurb about the upcoming “Barbie” movie? It will be the movie of the summer, and you will absolutely see me in a movie theater the day it premieres. (In theaters July 21.)

‘Oppenheimer’

I seriously cannot believe that “Oppenheimer” is coming out the same day as “Barbie,” yet here we are. I’m almost tempted to see both movies on the same day, but considering “Oppenheimer” is allegedly three hours long, I might slip that plan. Regardless, the movie will probably be a masterpiece. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project, which lead to the creation of the atomic bomb. Pretty wild stuff. Christopher Nolan is directing. (In theaters July 21.)

‘Haunted Mansion’

Inspired by the iconic attraction at Disney World, “Haunted Mansion” looks like it will be a fun movie to see with the family, and it’s got a pretty stellar cast. Winona Ryder, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto, Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Danny Devito are just a few who will be in it. (In theaters July 28.)

August

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Our favorite pizza-slinging turtles are back! This new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie combines 2D and 3D animation, so it’s going to have the vibe that you’re really reading a comic book. Plus, it has an all-star cast of Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, John Cena, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan and Post Malone. (In theaters Aug. 4.)

‘The Meg 2: The Trench’

It’s Shark Week! Well, at the movie theaters, at least. 2018′s “The Meg,” a movie about an obnoxiously giant shark was a fever dream of a movie. Watching the trailer for the second installment in this franchise, it looks like it’s going to be pretty similar. I’m not one for crazy monster movies, but this movie looks so ridiculous, it’s borderline camp. (In theaters Aug. 4.)

‘Problimista’

“SNL” writer Julio Torres wrote and directed this movie that looks exactly like a movie that A24 would produce. Based from the trailer, it’s half realism, half surrealism. Torres stars in the movie as well, as a toy designer whose work Visa is about to expire. He links up with an eccentric art dealer (the wonderful Tilda Swinton), in hopes that she can sponsor him. It looks like a fun riff on the America dream, and Swinton is fully committing to this whacky character. Can’t wait to see this one. (Limited release Aug. 4)

‘Challengers’

Any movie that has Zendaya in it, I am fully on board. “Challengers” comes from director Luca Guadagnino (”Call Me By Your Name,” “Bones And All”) and focuses on a professional tennis player love triangle. If that doesn’t get you interested, I don’t know what will. (In theaters Aug. 11.)

‘Strays’

Talking dogs! Like I mentioned above, laugh out loud comedies are very few and far between these days, so I’m happy to say that a movie about a pack of stray dogs who swear like sailors is going to hit theaters in August. It stars Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, and I seriously cannot wait for it. The trailer looks absolutely ridiculous, and the director, Josh Greenbaum, was behind “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” one of the best comedies to come out since the pandemic started. (In theaters Aug. 18.)

What movies are you going to see this summer?