Golden Globes fashion: Colman Domingo honors Rustin, Sandra Hüller sweeps in wearing goddess green

Sandra Huller arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK – Sandra Hüller swept into the newfangled Golden Globes in goddess green, and wide lapels on tuxedoes of many hues took their place on the windy red carpet as awards season kicked off Sunday.

Hüller, the “Anatomy of a Fall” star, wore a color somewhere between emerald and sea green in Beverly Hills, California. Her bodice was fitted with skinny straps paired with a skirt of gentle pleats that fell to a train.

Show host Jo Koy, Christian Friedel, Matty Matheson, Daniel Pemberton and Justin Hartley all went wide on lapels. Colman Domingo went in a different direction in a custom Nehru jacket by Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director, Pharrell Williams. He accessorized with pins of pearl and red jewels, and a single pearl earring.

“Nehru was actually, you know, the first prime minister of India, and he was a colleague of Bayard Rustin, who I am representing tonight as a leading actor in a film. So it all tells the story. So for me, I was like, oh, Nehru. He represented peace and strength and love,” Domingo told The Associated Press.

As for his earring, he smiled: "Pearl. Why not? Because why not?” His buttons were also pearl.

Dua Lipa showed up in custom Schiaparelli with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. Helen Mirren went for purple. Julia Schlaepfer, meanwhile, walked in a white Old Hollywood gown from Danielle Frankel with a flawless drape at the high neck and no back.

Margot Robbie went for Superstar Barbie from 1977 in a pink Armani dress. She’s the star and produce of the heavily nominated blockbuster “Barbie.”

Quinta Brunson, often a fashion standout, wore a Balmain gown in champagne that fell to her ankles with a crossover neck and an understated sparkle.

A few stars made a statement in red: Da’Vine Joy Randolph with a broad peplum at the waist and ruffles at her low-cut neckline, and Alma Pöysti in a shiny off-shoulder number and a full ballgown skirt. Heidi Klum also represented the red crew in a strapless look with a huge, high-slit skirt. Selena Gomez, also in red, wore a fun gown with an asymmetrical hemline that began above the knee.

Others sparkled in silver, including Julia Garner in a risque look with chunky embellishment and cut-out sides by Dior Haute Couture.

The men were mostly in solids. Not Chris Perfetti. He went shirtless in bold pinstripes and a huge black rose on one lapel. Tyler James Williams went the same route, though his flower was cream. Jeffrey Wright opted for a traditional black tux.