United Way and Paramount to air benefit for hurricane relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global on Wednesday announced they will host a benefit to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

CBS Television and CMT will air the one-hour special at 8 p.m. EST Saturday, according to a news release.

Performers include Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds and Tyler Hubbard. There will also be appearances by the Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Cedric The Entertainer, Cody Alan, Jackson Dean, JB SMOOVE, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, Nate Burleson, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs, and Zac Brown Band.

"In times of crisis, United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to help people in need," said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW, in a statement.

Proceeds from the special, taped Oct. 27-28 in Nashville, Tennessee, will go to support those harmed by the hurricanes across the southeastern U.S.

The benefit will also be available for streaming live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Helene decimated remote towns throughout the Appalachians, left millions without power, knocked out cellular service and killed more than 200 people. It was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005. Milton then made landfall on the west side of Florida, less than two weeks after Helene, and devastated large swaths of the state.