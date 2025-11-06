Bizarrap, Daddy Yankee to headline halftime show at NFL's first-ever game in Spain

LOS ANGELES – The NFL's first-ever game in Spain will feature a Latin music showcase with Argentine producer Bizarrap and Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee set to perform during the halftime show.

The two hitmakers will take the stage Nov. 16 when the Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the league announced Thursday. It marks Daddy Yankee’s return to the stage after coming out of retirement, and his first live performance with Bizarrap, one of the world’s most streamed producers.

“Getting the opportunity to headline the halftime show for the NFL’s first game in Spain is a huge honor,” Bizarrap said in a statement. “Especially alongside Daddy Yankee, such a legend. ... I can’t wait.”

Bizarrap, a four-time Latin Grammy winner known for his viral “BZRP Music Sessions,” will debut a new collaboration with Daddy Yankee titled “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66” during the show.

Daddy Yankee, long dubbed the “King of Reggaetón,” said he’s eager to perform again.

“I feel so joyful about music and the amazing track we’ve created together,” he said.

The event continues the league’s push to spotlight Latin artists at its international games, part of a broader strategy to expand the NFL’s cultural and global footprint.

Pregame performances will include the Madrid Marine Infantry Group Band with Spain’s national anthem and vocalist Karina Pasian with the U.S. national anthem.

“Across performances at our international games, we’ve elevated Latin artists around the world,” said Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation and entertainment. “We’re thrilled to welcome Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee to our first-ever game in Madrid. It’ll be a celebration of music and culture you won’t want to miss.”