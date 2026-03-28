Actor James Tolkan of 'Top Gun' and 'Back to the Future' fame dies at 94

FILE - Back to the Future: The Musical is playing at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway in New York on Friday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

James Tolkan, known for his roles as authoritarian figures in the “Back to the Future” and “Top Gun” films, has died. He was 94.

Tolkan died Thursday in Lake Placid, New York, where he lived, his booking agent, John Alcantar, said Saturday. A brief obituary published on the “Back to the Future” website said Tolkan died “peacefully,” but no cause of death was given.

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In “Back to the Future,” Tolkan portrayed the bow tie-wearing vice principal Gerald Strickland, who eyeballed students for trouble in the halls of the fictitious Hill Valley High School — in particular Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox.

“You got a real attitude problem, McFly,” Tolkan's character says in the 1985 film. “You’re a slacker. You remind me of your father when he went here. He was a slacker, too.”

Tolkan also appeared in “Top Gun” as commanding officer Tom “Stinger” Jardian. Near the end of the film, when Jardian asks Tom Cruise’s character, Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, about his choice for future duty, Mitchell replies that he wants to be a Top Gun instructor.

“God help us,” Tolkan's character replies, laughing.

Born in Calumet, Michigan, Tolkan served in the Navy during the Korean War and eventually made his way to New York, where he spent a quarter century acting in theater roles. He was a member of the original ensemble cast of “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Tolkan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelee Welles.