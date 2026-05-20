As 'The Boys' ends, actors reveal their craziest stunts and what's next for Vought

Actor Jessie T. Usher shoots a selfie at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series "The Boys" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – After five seasons of death, depravity and digs at the capitalistic superhero-industrial complex, “The Boys” dropped its series finale Wednesday.

But the gutsy (in more than one way) Vought Cinematic Universe is not coming to an end, with two spinoffs on the horizon at Amazon's Prime Video: “Vought Rising” and “The Boys: Mexico.” “Vought Rising” is due out in 2027 and traces the origins of the titular corporation's “supe” program, bringing back fan favorite Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

“I mean, look, you hope it’s received well. We don’t necessarily know just yet, my fingers are crossed,” Ackles said at “The Boys” series finale's premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles, praising “The Boys” cast and crew for building a remarkable fanbase. “So, I’m hoping that we can just capitalize on that as much as we can and that they will go with us on this new journey.”

How last season of ‘The Boys’ came together

Showrunner Eric Kripke said the final season — in which Homelander essentially takes control of the United States — was based on history but developed “unsettling” parallels to current events. The show, which premiered in 2019, is adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series, which ran from 2006-2012.

“We were looking at what happens in countries that have authoritarian creep, like what happens in Eastern Europe or South America or Germany,” Kripke said, pointing to leaders building statues of themselves, asserting they're ruling by divine right and building internment camps. “And the fact that all of these things happened before we even aired, we genuinely thought we were doing something a little out there. And it ended up sort of becoming reality in a way that’s not great for reality.”

He does see an upside to on-the-nose satire.

“I actually feel like if there’s any silver lining to get out of this dumpster fire, it’s that especially young people might see a golden statue of Trump and say, ‘Oh wait, I saw something like that on “The Boys” and it was so ridiculous that this is completely ridiculous,’” he said. “I think there’s real value in that kind of satire of just pointing out how silly it all is.”

Daveed Diggs felt “very privileged” to join the show as Oh Father, a supe leading a church that evangelizes Homelander as God.

“People aren’t leaning on satire as much as I think we should in these times. You know when stuff gets the hardest, the darkest, when fascism is the most present, that’s when satire is really supposed to kick off,” he said.

For those who have been there from the start, saying goodbye to their characters was emotional. Karen Fukuhara, who plays the regenerating supe Kimiko, said her final scene was with Erin Moriarty and Karl Urban (who plays Billy Butcher, leader and sometimes bane of The Boys).

“I got anxious and it’s hard for me to let go,” she said — so the assistant director had to trick her into thinking it wasn't the final shot so she wouldn't cry during the take.

Moriarty plays the supe Starlight/Annie January — a former member of the Homelander-led group The Seven who joins The Boys in the resistance — and strove to maintain the character's humanity throughout the show.

“I’ll just miss playing this badass female who has this level of strength that is totally defined by her humanity and her flaws, as opposed to... being this invincible superhero. It’s the definition of the humanity behind that superhero that really makes her who she is,” she said.

The wildest stunts and the memes

Emotions aside, it wouldn't be “The Boys” without out-there, gross-out stunts and profane lines just waiting to be turned into memes.

At the season's March premiere in Rome, Jack Quaid — who plays the eminently normal Hughie Campbell, a gadget-store employee who gets pulled into the vigilante group after his girlfriend is thoughtlessly killed by a supe — described the show as a “funhouse mirror, distorted slightly, version” of the world.

“As much as we try to do our best to add a little bit of what our art can do to influence reality, reality is still crazier than fiction. Reality still out-crazies us, and we’re a crazy show,” Laz Alonso, who plays The Boys member Marvin/Mother's Milk, said in Rome. Some of that crazy?

“What am I doing with my life?” Jessie T. Usher, who plays superspeeder A-Train, thought to himself in Season 1 while filming a scene where his girlfriend sucks on his toe.

“I just remember sitting there and it’s like a whole thing and like the makeup team is coming in in between takes and they got wet wipes and they’re wiping my toe down. And I was just sitting there and I was like, ‘Where did I go wrong in my life? I felt like I was on the right path and now they’re prepping my toe to be sucked,’” Usher recalled in March. “I hate foot stuff.”

And what about the big man himself, Antony Starr, who plays the seemingly all-powerful but curiously stunted Homelander? He made a discovery about himself on “Gen V,” the college-set spinoff that was recently canceled after two seasons.

"It was on ‘Gen V’ when he (Kripke) put me up in the air, 80 feet or whatever it was. And I found out that I’m actually terrified of heights. Swore like a truck driver,” Starr recalled during the March junket.

Starr's Homelander — a far cry from the brown-haired New Zealander with his blond hair, American flag-themed suit and perpetually twitching (laser-enabled) eyes — delivered a bounty of memes, something that Starr encouraged Kripke to incorporate into the show.

“Ant had this idea of, like, ‘Let’s have memes be the real thing that get to me.’ He pitched it. I was like, ‘That’s hilarious,’” Kripke said in March.

“The real problem is memes,” Starr said.

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Jaleru reported from London. Associated Press journalists Paolo Santalucia in Rome and Mallika Sen in New York contributed reporting.