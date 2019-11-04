A cappella group Straight No Chaser coming to Salem in 2020

Straight No Chaser In Concert at The Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

SALEM, Va. - One of the most successful and acclaimed a cappella groups of the past decade is coming to Salem next year.

The gentlemen known as Straight No Chaser are bringing their "The Open Bar" tour to the Salem Civic Center on April 2, 2020.

Their concert features a variety of classics from a number of musical genres.

You almost always hear a Broadway show tune, followed by classic rock and vintage rhythm and blues numbers.

You'll likely hear the group's take on James Brown, Taylor Swift, Boyz II Men and Judy Garland just in one night.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They also can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on Thursday at 10 a.m. for Salem Civic Center email club members.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.