Hulu will soon bring back classic Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies

If you grew up in the '90s then watching Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made-for-TV movies was an essential part of your life. Sadly, a lot of those movies came out on VHS, so many millennials probably haven't relived the glory of "Our Lips Are Sealed" or "When In Rome" in quite some time.

Luckily, that's all going to change on May 1, thanks to Hulu. The streaming service announced that three Mary-Kate and Ashley movies will be available to watch. The movies are "Billboard Dad," "Passport to Paris" and "Switching Goals." If it's been a minute since you've seen these flicks, let's do a quick refresher, shall we?

By the late '90s, the Olsen twins were incredibly famous for starring on "Full House" and a few other movies such as "It Takes Two" and "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble," but they really hit a grand slam when they released "Billboard Dad" in 1998. The story followed the twins playing sisters (sometimes they played strangers who just happened to look alike) who want to help their widowed dad find love again. They take out an ad on a billboard and hilarity ensues.

"Switching Goals" came out the following year and was a soccer-themed movie. Mary-Kate and Ashley's characters decide to pull a fast one on everyone by pretending to be each other and switch soccer teams. It wasn't as memorable as some of their other movies, but it was the first one in which the twins have crushes, something that continues on in their films.

And lastly, there is "Passport to Paris," quite possibly the best Mary-Kate and Ashley movie, and the first one to take viewers to a different country. The twins are sent to Paris to visit their grandfather and end up falling head over heels for Paris, and a couple of French boys. Mary-Kate and Ashley rode around on mopeds, saw the Eiffel Tower and even convinced the French Embassy to accept a proposal about clean drinking water! It was totally outrageous but millennials ate it up.

Hopefully the buzz around these iconic movies will convince Hulu to add more from the Mary-Kate and Ashley movie vault, such as "Holiday in the Sun," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Winning London" and "New York Minute." Considering the twins retired from acting years ago to focus on their fashion line, these beloved movies are the only connection millennials have to the Olsen twins. They're not even on Instagram!

Graham Media Group 2019