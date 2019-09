Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It appears the incredibly successful musical career of rapper Nicki Minaj is over.

Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to announce she has retired.

I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Since 2011, Minaj has been nominated for 10 Grammys.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.