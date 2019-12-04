Dollywood features 5 million holiday lights during Christmas festival

Pigeon Forge, TN – There’s nothing quite like Christmas in the mountains. Dollywood’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Festival has been named the Best Holiday event in the country for the last 12 years.

Ellen Liston visited 10 News to talk about the celebration.

Featuring more than 5 million Christmas lights, Liston said the festival has something for all ages including holiday food, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer plus all the rides and attractions that Dollywood offers each year.

New this year, Wildwood Grove, the newest addition to the park which opened in May, will be decorated for the holiday.

For more information call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or Dollywood.com