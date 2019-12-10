Tasty Tuesday: Scratch Biscuit Company

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s smoking meat, canning jars of jelly, jam and sauce or hand crafting their biscuits, everything at Scratch Biscuit Company is homemade. The desire to keep it all local is something felt not just at Scratch, but throughout Grandin Village.

“It’s just full of local shops, and the residents are really adamant about supporting all things local,” says Nathan Webster.

Webster is the owner of Scratch, and remembers life on his family farm north of here.

“Farmers in general are the backbone of our nation. If you’re eating food, you need to thank a farmer.”

Even the flour they use for their savory biscuits comes from home; at Big Spring Mill in Elliston.

As for their recipes, Webster says it’s a blend of family recipes and his kitchen manager, Sheila’s, recipes. That’s how they’ve come up with top sellers like the Brisket Biscuit and the Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit.

Not only is the flavor incredible, but it’s that comfort food we all crave from a southern breakfast.

What’s especially cool is that you can order your food to pick up curbside. You can also cater it out for any kind of holiday parties you have planned.

This week, their special is for all the Spongebob fans out there. They posted to Instagram that they’ll have the Crabby Patty! It’s a crab cake on a cheddar biscuit with tomato, dill and sumac aioli. Yum!