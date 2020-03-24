High school principal parodies “Maroon 5” in coronavirus song for students

In the midst of extraordinary times with students being kept at home during the state’s efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, a local teacher went above and beyond to let her students know how much she misses them. Parry McCluer High School principal, Melissa Cobb, posted a special video on Youtube.

She recorded the video where the student announcements are typically made and is sitting at a desk with hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.

While at the desk, Cobb sings a parody song of “Girl Like You,” by Maroon 5, with creative lyrics telling her students she misses them and even includes tips to stay safe by washing their hands and practicing social distancing.

The video has been watched thousands of times.