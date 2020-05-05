TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Bernard’s Gastropub & Eatery offers full menu throughout pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – Jon and Lindsay Bernard have been around the restaurant business for a while.

Jon started cooking when he was “knee-high,” as he tells us, and started his first job when he was just 14. When the opportunity came along to make something their own, they went at it with all they had and made Bernard’s Gastropub & Eatery .

They “literally built it from the ground up,” as Jon says.

In just a few short years, the Bernard’s have built quite the following in the Roanoke Valley. They, like many others, never expected a global

“It’s tough when you have your whole life invested in a project, and it be a successful one at that, and then this happens.”

Times like these take a village in order to thrive and survive, the Bernard’s say, “The support has been overwhelming. There’s a lot of customers out there that have been very, very generous to our staff.”

Despite the support, the future remains uncertain. They tell 10 News that they are “keeping our heads above water...treading.”

Jon questions, “Who knows how long we can continue like this?”

The Bernard’s aren’t holding back, by offering 98-99% of the menu . This includes specials and even happy hour specials.

You can sink your teeth into anything from their savory Chicken Piccata to their big seller, the Steakhouse Burger. You can also play it healthy by going for a salad, or indulge your sweet tooth with their pudding.

Don’t consider this charity, though -- you’re getting quality food.

They do say that any support would be “heartfelt and appreciated.” And in the end, Lindsay says, “It’s nice to see the good out there.”

Bernard’s is open every day except Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Give their expansive menu a try, and be sure to support the other local restaurants by clicking here .