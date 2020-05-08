Thank mom this year with this DIY Mother’s Day card
ROANOKE, Va. – It doesn’t matter if you’re spending Mother’s Day with your mom or not, the least you can do is get her a gift.
What better gift than a personalized greeting card that tells her exactly how much you appreciate everything she does for you?
We’ve already done the hard part — just print or download our Mother’s Day card below and fill in the blanks. Then you’re good to go.
Mother's Day Letter by Jeff Williamson on Scribd
