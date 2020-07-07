TASTY TUESDAY: The Pit Stop in Pearisburg a “product of the pandemic”

PEARISBURG, Va. – “I know a lot of negative can come out of the pandemic, but a lot of positive can come out of it too,” says Sabrina Holmes. Holmes is the owner of a day-old restaurant in Pearisburg called, ‘ The Pit Stop .'

She built up her own all-star team of ladies to bring business back to town and didn’t have to look far for her chef.

Through a few laughs, Holmes tells 10 News, “Stephanie is my neighbor. She cooks for me at home all the time and says come on over and eat.”

This team shares more than just a place to live, however. Sabrina, Stephanie and manager Kerrie all lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Holmes, a salon owner in town, had this building too. So, the team decided to bring something different to town.

The Pit Stop, appropriately named, has everything from biscuits to breakfast wraps to sandwiches that you can take on the road. We got a sneak-peek of the meaty breakfast wrap, the Reuben and the Pit Stop Club. The club was too tall for even my big mouth, but it’s tasty!

This is just the beginning for this team of goal-driven women.

“We are going to offer specials down the road. You kind of have to keep an eye out, because they’re going to vary from week to week or day-to-day.” One of those specials is likely going to be a Po-Boy sandwich!

Whether you’re stopping by or asking for it to be delivered to your door, The Pit Stop is ready to start bringing life back to a community that’s given them so much.

Holmes finally says, “It will help build the community just like it’s built all of us up, so I think something positive will continue to come out of it.”

Part of giving back will include deliveries throughout Giles County and a catering menu that’s in the works.