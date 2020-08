LYNCHBURG, Va. – All Dennis wants is for someone to cuddle on the couch with him.

This 6-year-old feline has been with the Lynchburg Humane Society for a little over a year now, making him one of its longest residents.

Originally, he brought in by a worried community member who thought Dennis did not look healthy.

Once he healed, he went to a foster home to be cared for by a loving family and is now awaiting a new, forever home.

You can find him at the Lynchburg Humane Society.