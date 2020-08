PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – This 2-year-old calico has been at the shelter for over a month watching the world pass by.

Sky is the perfect companion for a homebody since she loves to relax and people-watch through the window of her kennel.

She can be a little picky about her kitty friends, so she would probably be best in a home with no other cats.

If you are interested in adopting Sky, you can find her at the Pittsylvania Pet Center.