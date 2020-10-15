2020, flipped: 11 good things that have come out of a pandemic year

It’s been quite a roller coaster of a year. With the long list of things that have gone wrong or ended badly, we wanted to take some time to highlight some good things that have come out of this year, because of a pandemic.
1. Drive-ins, puzzles and board games made a strong comeback.
2. We kicked off our “Something Good,” initiative, which highlights people doing good things.
Hear about all the wonderful things people are doing by clicking here.
3. As much of the country shut down, distilleries around the country began mass producing hand sanitizer, instead of liquor, as people across the nation looked high and low to find some.
4. People everywhere recognized how difficult homeschooling is, and began giving teachers the praise they’ve deserved all along.
5. Health care workers got the praise they deserved, too.
6. Many, in an attempt to social distance, refrained from going to the salon and embraced their natural hair color.
7. Musicians entertained us with concerts via social media livestreaming.
8. People ventured out into the fresh air and got more active.
9. Crayola gave us some new colors that would allow children to “accurately color themselves into the world.”
10. We found new and creative ways to celebrate birthdays.
11. John Krasinski shared his YouTube series “Some Good News,” which came right when we needed it most.