PHOTOS: 58 years ago, JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald had funerals on same day

Scenes from John F. Kennedy's funeral in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 25, 1963.

Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, but it might not be an obvious fact to many that Oswald and Kennedy actually had their respective funerals on the same day.

Three days after Oswald killed Kennedy and one day after Oswald was shot and killed by Jack Ruby, the two had their funerals on Nov. 25, 1963, although they obviously couldn’t have been more opposite in scale.

While Kennedy had a large funeral procession through Washington, D.C. and a burial at Arlington National Cemetery that drew a nationwide audience on TV and was attended by thousands, family and friends of Oswald gathered for a smaller farewell in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here is a photo collage of both funerals held 58 years ago. All photos are from Getty Images.

JFK funeral

Scenes from John F. Kennedy's funeral in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 25, 1963. (Getty Images)

French President Charles de Gaulle (1890 - 1970) (center, in khaki) salutes during American President John F. Kennedy's funeral. (Getty Images)

Lee Harvey Oswald’s funeral

Scenes from Lee Harvey Oswald’s funeral in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 25, 1963. (Getty Images)

