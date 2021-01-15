Give your sweet a celebrity ‘Cameo’ for Valentine’s Day

A box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers are certainly nice gifts to give to your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, but why not give a gift that can last a lifetime -- when you don’t even have to leave your house to get it?

A fun trend in gift-giving for people who love pop culture is sending a Cameo.

Cameo is a website and app that lets you book a personalized video message from a celebrity who is also signed up on the app. You just send the celeb all the information for your loved one and the celebrity sends you a video back that is perfectly unique.

Now, before you start thinking about which Hollywood hunk you should have send a video message to your girlfriend or wife, you may want to look at the list of participating celebrities.

Let’s just say they’re not the A-listers.

A lot of the celebrities who participate in Cameo are reality TV stars, athletes and TV sitcom actors.

Sadly, you won’t be able to send a Cameo from Bradley Cooper or Chris Evans for Valentine’s Day, but your wife or girlfriend might love getting a fun message from her favorite “Real Housewife” (like Bethenny Frankel or Teresa Giudice), her favorite boy band member from back in the day (hello, Lance Bass) or the host of her favorite TV show “The Bachelor” (we’re looking at you, Chris Harrison).

And don’t forget about your hubby! There are plenty of athletes that your boyfriend or husband would love to get a shout-out from.

Cameos are a fantastic idea for Valentine’s Day, but they are really great gifts to give, no matter the occasion. Just look at an example of a reaction video, below.

If you want to know more about Cameo, click or tap here.