Virginians celebrate one year since Equal Rights Amendment ratified

ROANOKE, Va – Just one year ago, Virginia become the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

Women have been fighting for equal protection under the constitution for decades, in January 2020, Virginia lawmakers took a big step in making that a reality with the help of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

“It’s shameful that 250 years after our nation was founded, women still do not have constitutional guarantee of equal rights in our foundational document,” Herring said.

But during its journey to becoming the 28th amendment, the equal rights amendment has hit some roadblocks. Herring announced a lawsuit after Congress claimed the date for ratification had passed preventing the ERA from being added to the constitution.

“Unfortunately, the Trump administration was so opposed to the notion of constitutional guarantees for women’s equality and strong arms, the National archivist is not recognizing this amendment,” Herring said.

Herring is hopeful that the future will look a lot different for equal rights protection for women. Saying the decision is long overdue.