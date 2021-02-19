Family to celebrate life of AJ Reeves, husband in Virginia’s longest marriage

TRUEVINE, Va. – AJ Reeves, the man whose 80-year-marriage with his wife Lillie was recognized as the longest in Virginia, has passed away.

AJ and Lillie Reeves of Truevine celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25. They were married in Sontag on January 25, 1941. They have lived in the home AJ built since its completion in 1951, 70 years ago.

The couple was recognized in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Record as the 2019 Virginia winners of Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s Longest Married Couple Project. At the time recognized, AJ was 105 years old and Lillie was 96.

Just weeks after reaching the milestone, AJ Reeves passed away at age 106. His family said they are celebrating the long life AJ lived surrounded by friends and family, as well as his beloved wife Lillie.

Ad

Below is a statement from the family:

On Monday, February 8th, 2021 AJ Reeves transitioned peacefully from this life with his wife of 80 years by his side, in their home located in the Truevine Community of Franklin County, VA. AJ was born on June 2, 1914 to the late Robert T. and Rosie (Hopkins) Reeves no more than 300 yards from where he took his last breath. At the age of 106, AJ was the ninth of twelve children and the only remaining member of his family. The Homegoing Celebration will take place on Saturday, February 20th at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. Sadly due to COVID restrictions seating will be limited to immediate family. The services will be live-streamed on Stanfield Mortuary Service’s Facebook page. Drive-by viewing also to be held on Friday from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm at Stanfield and on Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am and 12:00 pm at True Vine. In lieu of flowers, the family desires donations to be made in AJ’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate.

Feel Good: Longest married couple

AJ and Lillie have a daughter and a son, Claudette Williams and Al Reeves. They have three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.