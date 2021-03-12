How early is too early to start talking openly with kids about sex? This advice is so smart

If you’re a parent or caregiver, you might have wondered -- or you might be wondering: How early is too early to start talking openly about sex?

“It’s probably never too early,” said Dr. Celeste Holbrook, a sexologist, speaker, educator and author.

And when we say “sex” -- you don’t have to start with the entire conversation. Keep it age-appropriate. A good place place to begin is with body parts; as in, call them what they are, without the nicknames. You can start doing that at the age of 18 months.

This also provides a sense of trust. You’re telling your children the real, accurate terms, so you won’t have to self-correct when they’re 9 or 10 years old.

If you have the self-correction talk when they’re older, your kids might wonder: What else were we told, that wasn’t true?

From the body parts talk, the conversation can grow, Holbrook said. The discussions will mature as your children do.

And it’s not one single talk, it’s something you review and go over as time progresses, Holbrook added. For more, listen to the full episode, below (it’s only a few minutes long).

