Tasty Tuesday: Well Hung Vineyard destined for “grapeness” in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – There are some places you drive by and think, “I’ve got to try this out!” That’s been the case with Well Hung Vineyard over the past few weeks, and we finally got the chance to stop by for Tasty Tuesday .

General Manager Jeanette Biczel says the name is just part of why people give it a try.

“The name is an immediate conversation piece. The thing I like is that it automatically sparks a smile or a giggle.”

After hearing about it through the grapevine, so many in the Star City have swung by in its first month.

Biczel tells us, “We’ve had an overwhelming response from the downtown community.”

A lot of the early success, according to Biczel, is the fact that this isn’t just a tasting room. It’s a full-service restaurant with ten wines to choose from. If you’re not sure which one to try, she’s got you covered.

Ad

“We do flights. We do five different flights to try a variety of the wines. Anything ranging from a nice, light, sweet Moscato-style white all the way to a very bold Cabernet.”

You can even get creative with a wine slushy, which Biczel tells me is offered year-round, is made with real fruit nectars and can be taken to go

The food is unique as well, including things like flatbread pizzas, Surf n’ Turf and Portobello Fries.

All of this pairs well with the many wines they have. If there’s one thing I don’t know very well, though, it’s wine. So Biczel gave us a crash course on one of her favorites.

“This is one of my favorite Well Hung Vineyard wines. This is 100% Virginia-grown Viognier. It pairs really well with white meat and a lot of different cheeses, so I think it’s just a real crowd pleaser.”

The vineyard itself has been pleasing the Star City crowd for a little over a month and aims to keep doing so. Stop by, or make a reservation for a party larger than six.

Ad