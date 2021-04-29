Round Town: Strawberry Festival, live music

Enjoy everything strawberry at the Community School’s Strawberry Festival. It’s looking different this year, being held as a drive-thru event at the Berglund Center this year. It’s Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the pandemic, sales are credit or debit only. Cash is not accepted.

Salem After Five returns to the Salem Farmers’ Market. Enjoy live music from ‘Domino.’ There are also local vendors, children’s activities and adult beverages. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5 at the gate.

Take in the first weekend of the Spring Carnival at Uptown Christiansburg. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis, as capacity is limited due to the Governor’s Executive Order. The carnival runs through May 9th. It opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

Do some shopping this weekend at the 100 Mile Yard Sale on Highway 29. It runs from Danville to Amherst through Sunday.