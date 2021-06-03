Theatre returns in Round Town

The Galax Fire Department’s annual carnival gets underway today. Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children. It’s runs nightly though Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lynchburg Parks and Rec invites you to the LOVE Sign on Percival’s Island for the annual Lynchburg Trail Challenge. Take part in the challenge, enter raffles and enjoy great food and drinks. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wolfbane Productions presents ‘Steel Magnolias.’ Tickets start at $25 with shows today through June 27th. Performances take place at The Wolf Den in Appomattox.

Virginia Children’s Theater presents ‘Junie B. Jones: Top Secret Personal Beeswax.’ The musical is based on Barbara Park’s number one New York Times best-selling interactive book. There are performance tonight and tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at the Church of God Campground in Roanoke. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 12 and under.

The Jefferson Choral Society presents ‘How Can I Keep From Singing.’ The group will perform upbeat and inspiring tunes, including hits from the Beatles, John Rutter anthems and more. The show is Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18.