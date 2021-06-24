Movies in the Park, youth sports happening Round Town

Enjoy a Movie in the Park in Martinsville. “The Karate Kid” will be shown Friday night starting at 9 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park. Before the movie, there’s music and games. Snacks and drinks will be sold.

Star City Motor Madness returns to Roanoke. Tonight is the annual cruise-in on Williamson Road, which will be packed with specators and cars, driving up and down the strip. The annual car show is tomorrow in downtown.

Take the family to Salem for Movies at Longwood. “Aladdin” will be show Friday night. The movie starts at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Head to the University of Lynchburg Saturday for Youth Sports Day. It’s open to rising third through sixth graders. Activities include skill clinics, skateboarding demonstrations, football, basketball and soccer. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free but canned food donations will be accepted.

The Lyrics at the Lake Songwriters Festival continues through Sunday. There will be several concerts throughout the weekend, as well as an opportunity to meet some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters. Proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.