Fairs and fireworks in Round Town

Take the family to the Salem Fair. Enjoy the rides, exhibits, entertainment and more. It’s Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but bring money for rides and food.

Rediscover small town America at the Buchanan Community Carnival. Enjoy the rides or a carnival burger. It runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily through the 10th, but is closed on the 4th. Before the carnival on Saturday, head to Main Street for the Fourth of July Parade. It starts at 5 p.m.

Head to Wytheville for the July 3rd Celebration and Street Fair. There’s a kids parade, splash zone, vendors, food, a cruise-in and more. It runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Ad

Independence Day in Danville kicks off with a trail run at Anglers Park. The Patriot Challenge starts at 8 a.m. Registration is $30. The Celebration at the Crossing kicks off at 6 p.m. with entertainment from the Danville Symphony, arts, crafts and more. The fireworks begin at dusk.

The Jefferson Choral Society commemorates Independence Day with a concert. It will perform a lineup of patriotic tunes. The concert is Saturday at 7 p.m. on the main stage at the Historic Academy Theatre. Tickets are $20.